Investec Downgrades Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) to Hold

Investec lowered shares of Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 795 ($9.65) to GBX 750 ($9.10) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Phoenix Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 804 ($9.76) to GBX 780 ($9.47) in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 740 ($8.98) to GBX 710 ($8.62) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 650 ($7.89) to GBX 640 ($7.77) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $720.00.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:PNXGF opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.29. Phoenix Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.