IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $183.86.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $91.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.92. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $90.51 and a fifty-two week high of $220.51. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 8.16.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.32. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,236,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $355,186,000 after acquiring an additional 933,160 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,400,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $585,362,000 after purchasing an additional 427,524 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth about $58,572,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter valued at about $30,069,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,788,000 after buying an additional 270,190 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

