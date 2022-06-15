ironSource (NYSE:IS) Price Target Cut to $4.75

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $4.75 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 110.18% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on ironSource from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ironSource from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ironSource has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.14.
IS stock opened at $2.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.85. ironSource has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $13.14.
ironSource Company Profile (Get Rating)
ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.
