ironSource (NYSE:IS) Price Target Cut to $4.75

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $4.75 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 110.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on ironSource from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ironSource from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ironSource has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.14.

IS stock opened at $2.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.85. ironSource has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $13.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of ironSource by 117.3% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 3,477,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,692,000 after buying an additional 1,877,487 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ironSource by 164.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 73,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 45,973 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ironSource by 115.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 12,146 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ironSource by 142.2% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,663,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,186,000 after buying an additional 3,325,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of ironSource by 1,118.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 216,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 198,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

