IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of IRS stock opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $5.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.49.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.31 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 54.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. 15.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. It also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates luxury hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

