IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of IRS stock opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $5.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.49.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.31 million during the quarter.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. It also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates luxury hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.
