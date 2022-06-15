iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned about 2.61% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ:EMIF opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.14. iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $25.40.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29.

About iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

