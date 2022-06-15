iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:EMIF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:EMIF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.94 and last traded at $21.89. 1,603 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 6,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.74.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.14.
