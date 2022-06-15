JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDVB) Short Interest Update

JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDVB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Shares of JDVB opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average of $28.50. JD Bancshares has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $30.00.
JD Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
