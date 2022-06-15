JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDVB) Short Interest Update

JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDVB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of JDVB opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average of $28.50. JD Bancshares has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $30.00.

Get JD Bancshares alerts:

JD Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

JD Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for JD Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Southwest Louisiana. The company offers checking, demand, savings, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts; commercial, business, real estate, agricultural, mobile home, vehicle, consumer, and mortgage loans; credit cards; and overdraft protection, wire transfer, bill payment, safe deposit box, automatic clearance house origination, online and mobile banking, merchant, and other banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JD Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.