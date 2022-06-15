Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Lowered to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kamada in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $4.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average is $5.74. Kamada has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $197.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Kamada ( NASDAQ:KMDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). Kamada had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $28.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kamada will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMDA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kamada in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 10.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 19,953 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kamada in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 24.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 9,701 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 7.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period.

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.

