Kessler Investment Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kessler Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,227 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 3.7% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $168.19 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,842 shares of company stock valued at $18,069,079 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.50.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide.

