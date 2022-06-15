KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.23.

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day moving average of $22.63. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $27.17.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,281,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,709,000 after purchasing an additional 653,971 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,565,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 17.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 126,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 18,913 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $834,000. 83.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.