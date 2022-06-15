Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Upgraded to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RDSMY. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €190.00 ($197.92) to €185.00 ($192.71) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Koninklijke DSM from €189.00 ($196.88) to €188.00 ($195.83) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($213.54) to €182.00 ($189.58) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €166.00 ($172.92) to €155.00 ($161.46) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Koninklijke DSM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke DSM has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $177.50.

OTCMKTS:RDSMY opened at $37.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.17 and a 200 day moving average of $45.90. Koninklijke DSM has a 52 week low of $35.36 and a 52 week high of $56.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.3593 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.5%.

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

