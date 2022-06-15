Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KURA shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,095,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,330,000 after purchasing an additional 93,610 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 25.7% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,416,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,015,000 after purchasing an additional 902,605 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 9.0% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,893,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,600,000 after purchasing an additional 320,600 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 33.8% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,412,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,865,000 after purchasing an additional 862,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,378,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,294,000 after purchasing an additional 169,034 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $910.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average is $14.19. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $23.65.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

