Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Acquires 1,564 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,694 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,237,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $295,710,000 after acquiring an additional 938,454 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Ford Motor by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,636,922 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,999,000 after acquiring an additional 494,491 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 170,982 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co of Kansas bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.42.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 14.08%.

A number of brokerages have commented on F. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

