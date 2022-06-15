Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Acquires 516 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.76.

CSX stock opened at $29.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.81. The company has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.11 and a 12 month high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

About CSX (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.