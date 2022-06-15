Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NIKE by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after buying an additional 1,969,270 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,551,253,000 after buying an additional 1,944,401 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of NIKE by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,475,513,000 after buying an additional 1,274,615 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of NIKE by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,995,566 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $332,601,000 after buying an additional 979,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,576,146 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $596,036,000 after buying an additional 760,022 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.92.

NKE opened at $110.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.81. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.46 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $174.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

