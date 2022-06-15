Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $22.98 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,335 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.4% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $244.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $272.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MSFT shares. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.43.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

