Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $957,000 Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 18.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,765,000 after buying an additional 1,702,366 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 42,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $57.79 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.37.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.56%.

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

