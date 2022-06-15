Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,411 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $239.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.98. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.54%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.38.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

