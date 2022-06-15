Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,266 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

PNC opened at $155.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.35 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.76%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,945.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.29.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

