Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Invests $446,000 in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Shares of WFC opened at $37.43 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $141.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.76 and a 200-day moving average of $49.52.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.