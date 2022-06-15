Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,617 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $244.49 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $272.57 and its 200 day moving average is $297.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.43.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

