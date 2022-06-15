LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of LITB opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12. LightInTheBox has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $2.25.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $113.15 million during the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 2.94%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITB. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LightInTheBox by 99.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 16,761 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LightInTheBox in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightInTheBox in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LightInTheBox in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightInTheBox in the second quarter valued at $279,000. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LightInTheBox (Get Rating)

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly from manufacturers to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

