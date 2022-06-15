Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LCTX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 11th. Dawson James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 11th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.00.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN LCTX opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.89. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics ( NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 528.23% and a negative return on equity of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 million. Analysts forecast that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dipti Amin purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $57,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 53,650 shares of company stock valued at $83,887. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 1,082.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 137,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 126,195 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 104.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.