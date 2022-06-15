Madison Asset Management LLC Has $16.40 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,678 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $16,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.69.

Shares of HON stock opened at $183.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.11 and a 200-day moving average of $195.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $124.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

