Madison Asset Management LLC Has $7.44 Million Stock Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,051 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $7,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in BOX by 245.5% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,460,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BOX by 464.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,284,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,495 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BOX by 1,767.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,686,000 after acquiring an additional 783,695 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of BOX by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,411,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,991,000 after acquiring an additional 575,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BOX by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,819,000 after acquiring an additional 500,169 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BOX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on BOX to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

NYSE BOX opened at $23.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.12. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $33.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.84 and a beta of 1.16.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $238.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $384,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,447,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,123,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $226,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,680. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile (Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

