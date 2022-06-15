Magnet Forensics (OTC:MAGTF) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at CIBC

Magnet Forensics (OTC:MAGTF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Magnet Forensics from C$42.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Magnet Forensics from C$38.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Magnet Forensics from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of OTC:MAGTF opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.89. Magnet Forensics has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.25.

Magnet Forensics Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of data analytics software used for digital forensics investigations to public sector and private enterprises in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It offers Magnet AXIOM, a digital investigations platform to recover analyze, and report on digital evidence from smartphones, cloud services, IoT devices, and third-party images; Magnet AXIOM CYBER, a digital forensics and incident response solution for businesses that need to perform remote acquisitions, and collect and analyze evidence from computers, cloud, and mobile devices; and Magnet OUTRIDER, a digital evidence triage tool used at crime scenes to scan digital media for the presence of CSAM.

