Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

MPX opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. Marine Products has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $18.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.89. The company has a market capitalization of $320.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.61 million during the quarter. Marine Products had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 9.45%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPX. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Marine Products by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Marine Products by 15,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Marine Products by 262.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Marine Products by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Marine Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

