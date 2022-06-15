Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Short Interest Up 87.3% in May

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,917,500 shares, a growth of 87.3% from the May 15th total of 1,557,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,167.9 days.

MZDAF opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. Mazda Motor has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $9.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.75.

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

About Mazda Motor (Get Rating)

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.