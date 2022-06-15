Mendel Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,139 Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,757,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOG opened at $159.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.93 and a 200-day moving average of $189.06. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $158.36 and a 12 month high of $219.31.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.