Mendel Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,251 Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,251 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Crake Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 284.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,084,046 shares of the airline’s stock worth $55,752,000 after acquiring an additional 802,200 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 13,542 shares of the airline’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the airline’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $37.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.45 and a 200 day moving average of $43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $36.46 and a one year high of $57.85.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.72) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

