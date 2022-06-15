Mendel Capital Management LLC Invests $1.28 Million in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,795 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000. Intel accounts for 1.2% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $846,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,330,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $377,499,000 after purchasing an additional 72,590 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Intel by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 78,099 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 21,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guerra Pan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $1,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $37.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $155.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.24 and a 200 day moving average of $47.87. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $37.54 and a twelve month high of $58.42.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.44.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

