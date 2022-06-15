Mendel Capital Management LLC Invests $840,000 in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000. Amgen comprises about 0.8% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Amgen by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $235.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $125.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.48.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.57.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

