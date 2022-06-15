Mendel Capital Management LLC Makes New $881,000 Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000. Devon Energy comprises 0.8% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 234.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5,012.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 818 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $254,587.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 284,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,501,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,922 shares of company stock worth $4,269,519 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $70.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 2.59. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.31%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Devon Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.83.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

