Mendel Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,398 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,000. Walmart accounts for 2.3% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after acquiring an additional 225,224 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Walmart by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,596 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,748,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $1,382,516.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,950. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $119.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $327.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.42 and its 200 day moving average is $141.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

