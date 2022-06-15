Mendel Capital Management LLC Takes $399,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its stake in Chevron by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 15,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 3,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 21,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 8,328 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $167.55 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $182.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.19 and a 200 day moving average of $148.05. The company has a market capitalization of $329.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.48.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

