Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of VIVO stock opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Meridian Bioscience has a one year low of $17.04 and a one year high of $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.34.

Meridian Bioscience ( NASDAQ:VIVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $111.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.55 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIVO. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter worth $42,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Meridian Bioscience by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

