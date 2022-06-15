Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,107 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.4% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $6,062,000. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $3,330,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 82,182 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,639,000 after purchasing an additional 21,807 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 86,693 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $29,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $663,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $244.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.29. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.43.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

