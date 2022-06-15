Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Cut by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,324 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 4.8% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $51,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 220.2% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 540,750 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $181,865,000 after purchasing an additional 371,872 shares during the last quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 5,185 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 34,932 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 175,843 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $59,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $244.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.29.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

