Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Position Raised by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.47, for a total transaction of $13,447,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,816,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,165,866.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total value of $369,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 355,570 shares of company stock valued at $51,619,979 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $121.56 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.61 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

