Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) PT Set at €330.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €330.00 ($343.75) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.41% from the stock’s current price.

MUV2 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €305.00 ($317.71) target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €324.00 ($337.50) price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €330.00 ($343.75) price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €238.00 ($247.92) price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €286.00 ($297.92) price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Get Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München alerts:

Shares of FRA MUV2 opened at €219.40 ($228.54) on Monday. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a twelve month low of €166.59 ($173.53) and a twelve month high of €198.95 ($207.24). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €228.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of €245.68.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.