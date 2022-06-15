Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of Nam Tai Property stock opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. Nam Tai Property has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88. The firm has a market cap of $165.22 million, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iszo Capital Management LP raised its position in Nam Tai Property by 8.2% in the first quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 7,219,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,121,000 after purchasing an additional 546,010 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Nam Tai Property by 61.8% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,678,429 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,490,000 after purchasing an additional 640,897 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Nam Tai Property in the fourth quarter worth about $3,404,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nam Tai Property in the first quarter worth about $1,795,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nam Tai Property in the fourth quarter worth about $2,197,000. 29.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on redeveloping three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

