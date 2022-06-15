National Bank Financial Reiterates “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” Rating for Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform spec overwgt” rating reissued by analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Sunday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Trilogy Metals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TMQ. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Trilogy Metals to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$3.50 to C$1.80 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$1.75 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.63.

Shares of Trilogy Metals stock opened at C$1.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.61. Trilogy Metals has a 12-month low of C$1.04 and a 12-month high of C$3.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of C$165.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94.

Trilogy Metals ( TSE:TMQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

