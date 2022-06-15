National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Receives $45.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NBHC. Stephens upped their price objective on National Bank from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on National Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $232,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,454,544.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBHC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 145.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 2,677.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank in the first quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 48.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBHC opened at $38.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. National Bank has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $48.24.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $67.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.51 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 28.64%. National Bank’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. National Bank’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

