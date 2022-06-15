National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.89.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NNN shares. Colliers Securities dropped their price objective on National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after buying an additional 61,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 16.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,212,000 after acquiring an additional 130,339 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 123.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 123,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 68,095 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in National Retail Properties by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 120,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 23,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $39.63 on Wednesday. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $39.12 and a fifty-two week high of $50.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.48. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.84.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $190.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.95%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

