Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires Shares of 5,615 Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,615 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,530,456 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $65,565,000 after buying an additional 19,075 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $386,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the airline’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 194,162 shares of the airline’s stock worth $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 27,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LUV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

NYSE LUV opened at $37.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $36.46 and a twelve month high of $57.85. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.45 and its 200 day moving average is $43.91.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.72) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

