Neo Ivy Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 357.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 922,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,664,000 after buying an additional 21,149 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 201.3% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 72,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,891,000 after buying an additional 48,530 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 18,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after buying an additional 11,418 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,855,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.60.

Shares of EL stock opened at $240.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.04. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.39 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.26%.

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at $11,160,985.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

