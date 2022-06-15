Nicolet Bankshares (NIC) vs. Its Peers Critical Review

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) is one of 171 public companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Nicolet Bankshares to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Nicolet Bankshares and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nicolet Bankshares 25.73% 10.09% 1.17% Nicolet Bankshares Competitors 27.32% 11.59% 1.16%

Nicolet Bankshares has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nicolet Bankshares’ competitors have a beta of 0.90, indicating that their average stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.6% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nicolet Bankshares and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nicolet Bankshares $238.92 million $60.65 million 13.28 Nicolet Bankshares Competitors $6.90 billion $1.86 billion 10.22

Nicolet Bankshares’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Nicolet Bankshares. Nicolet Bankshares is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nicolet Bankshares and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nicolet Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Nicolet Bankshares Competitors 908 6064 6040 253 2.43

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 28.60%. Given Nicolet Bankshares’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nicolet Bankshares has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Nicolet Bankshares competitors beat Nicolet Bankshares on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Nicolet Bankshares (Get Rating)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides cash management, international banking, personal brokerage, safe deposit boxes, and trust and fiduciary services, as well as wealth management and retirement plan services. Further, it offers mortgage refinancing; online services, such as commercial, retail, and trust online banking; automated bill payment, mobile banking deposits and account access, and remote deposit capture services; and other services consisting of wire transfers, debit cards, credit cards, pre-paid gift cards, direct deposits, and official bank checks, as well as facilitates crop insurance products. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 52 branches throughout Wisconsin and Michigan. The company was formerly known as Green Bay Financial Corporation and changed its name to Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. in March 2002. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

