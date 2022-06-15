NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Lowered to $132.00 at HSBC

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HSBC from $140.00 to $132.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on NIKE from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.92.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $110.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.81. NIKE has a 1-year low of $103.46 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $174.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth about $338,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after buying an additional 543,451 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.4% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 116,326 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,891,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.8% in the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

