Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NOK. StockNews.com upgraded Nokia Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Nokia Oyj from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James upgraded Nokia Oyj from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price target on Nokia Oyj from €6.70 ($6.98) to €6.10 ($6.35) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.85.

Shares of Nokia Oyj stock opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.44. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $6.40.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.13%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 414,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 242,267 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 11,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 23.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,293,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

