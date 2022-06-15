Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Price Target Cut to €110.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €140.00 ($145.83) to €110.00 ($114.58) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Nokian Renkaat Oyj from €32.00 ($33.33) to €24.00 ($25.00) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NKRKY opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.00. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $21.19.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.1713 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 5.25%.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, Russia, the rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

